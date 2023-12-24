Dolphins lead 13-7 at halftime on Raheem Mostert’s late first-half TD

The Cowboys and Dolphins will look back at the first half with regret about the missed opportunities.

As it stands, the Dolphins lead 13-7 at halftime.

Miami took the lead on a 4-yard throw from Tua Tagovailoa to Raheem Mostert with 17 seconds left in the first half. The Dolphins will get the second half kickoff, too.

The Dolphins got inside the Dallas 40 on all four of their possessions of the first half, with only one ending without a score. On fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 5, Tagovailoa tried either a fade or a back shoulder throw to Cedrick Wilson. The ball was so far out of bounds it was hard to determine exactly what it was supposed to be.

The Dolphins did get banged up in the first half with Mostert (concussion check), Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (eye) all leaving for a few plays. All three returned.

The Dolphins outgained the Dolphins 231 to 162 in the first half.

Tagovailoa is 14-of-22 for 186 yards and a touchdown. Mostert has nine rushes for 31 yards and the receiving touchdown.

Waddle went over 1,000 yards on his 50-yard reception, his only catch of the first half, becoming the first player in team history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Jason Sanders has field goals of 57 and 52 yards, with the 57-yarder a career long.

The Cowboys fumbled on first-and-goal from the 1 on their first drive, with fullback Hunter Luepke not getting the handoff securely from Dak Prescott. Their touchdown came on a 49-yard touchdown throw from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb, who had 93 yards in the first quarter but none in the second.

Prescott is 6-of-9 for 121 yards and a touchdown and has taken three sacks.