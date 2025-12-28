Dolphins lead Bucs 17-7 at halftime

The Buccaneers have a lot more to play for than the Dolphins on Sunday, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that by the way the two teams have played through the first 30 minutes in Miami.

Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown a pair of touchdown passes and they are up 17-7 after blocking a Chase McLaughlin field goal late in the first half.

Ewers’ second touchdown came on an 11-yard pass to tight end Greg Dulcich with 1:43 to play in the second quarter. His first was a 63-yard strike to rookie wideout Theo Wease that is the longest scoring play of the season for the Dolphins. Ewers is 10-of-15 for 144 yards and the De’Von Achane/Jaylen Wright running back duo has posted 92 yards on eight carries against an overwhelmed Buccaneers defense.

The Dolphins did lose wideout Jaylen Waddle to a rib injury, but it didn’t slow them down on offense.

Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but he threw an interception later in the half and went into the locker room 16-of-21 for 143 yards. The Bucs running game has not helped the quarterback out as they’ve produced just 20 yards on nine carries.

Tampa needs a win in order to guarantee themselves a shot at the NFC South in Week 18 and they’ll need to play a lot better in the second half to make that happen.