Dolphins plan to play Kadyn Proctor at left guard

The Dolphins took Kadyn Proctor with the 12th overall pick in the draft last week and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan shared the team’s plan for his rookie season on Wednesday.

Proctor played left tackle at Alabama, but there was talk before the draft that he could wind up at guard and that’s where he’s set to start his NFL career. Sullivan said on The Joe Rose Show that the rookie will “do a little bit of both” in order to prepare, but that the plan is for him to be at left guard when he first lines up with the team.

“Kadyn Proctor was our guy all along,” Sullivan said. “We felt like he was a rare, unique talent. A man that size with the athletic ability that he has and then the versatility that he brought. We were very much in alignment with in the building. That was my guy, if he was there I was going to take him.”

Jonah Savaiinaea will move to right guard with Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson set to play the tackle positions in Miami as things stand right now.