MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins re-sign Geron Christian

  
Published March 16, 2023 09:53 AM
Most of the re-signings that the Dolphins announced on Thursday were confirmations of previously reported deals, but there was one new name to add to the list.

The Dolphins announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Geron Christian.

Christian was claimed off of waivers from the Chiefs in early January and dressed for the Dolphins’ final two games without getting on the field. He appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs before being placed on waivers and has appeared in 48 games over the course of his career.

The other deals announced by the Dolphins on Thursday involved running back Jeff Wilson, linebacker Duke Riley, and running back Myles Gaskin.