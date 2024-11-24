 Skip navigation
Dolphins rolling over Patriots, lead 24-0 at halftime

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:33 PM

The Dolphins are well on their way to a third straight victory.

After punting on their first possession of Sunday’s home game against the Patriots, the Dolphins offense caught fire. They picked up 262 yards on their final four possessions of the half and they ended all four of them by putting points off the board.

The Patriots have not had that kind of success on offense and it’s 24-0 as a result.

Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Jonnu Smith for the first touchdown and then hooked up with running back De’Von Achane for the next two. The Dolphins drove back inside the Patriots’ 5-yard-line on their final drive, but two incompletions in the end zone led to a Jason Sanders field goal.

Tagovailoa is 20-of-27 for 247 yards and the Dolphins defense has sacked Drake Maye twice. The Patriots have also committed seven penalties for 45 yards and that hasn’t helped mitigate the obvious talent difference between the two squads.