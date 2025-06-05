 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins sign DL Ben Stille

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:10 AM

The Dolphins announced an addition to their defensive line on Thursday.

They have signed Ben Stille to their 90-man roster. They had an open spot, so did not need to make a corresponding move.

Stille was released by the Cardinals in May and this will be his second stint with the Dolphins. He signed with the AFC East club after going undrafted in 2022.

Stille played one game for Miami and six more for the Browns during his rookie season. He played five games for the Cardinals in 2023 and three games for the Bucs last year before returning to Arizona to play in three other contests. He has 17 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for his career.