Dolphins sign DL Ben Stille

The Dolphins announced an addition to their defensive line on Thursday.

They have signed Ben Stille to their 90-man roster. They had an open spot, so did not need to make a corresponding move.

Stille was released by the Cardinals in May and this will be his second stint with the Dolphins. He signed with the AFC East club after going undrafted in 2022.

Stille played one game for Miami and six more for the Browns during his rookie season. He played five games for the Cardinals in 2023 and three games for the Bucs last year before returning to Arizona to play in three other contests. He has 17 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for his career.