Dolphins sign Jake Bailey

The Dolphins have announced six signings today.

Earlier in the day, they signed safety DeShon Elliott from Detroit, offensive lineman Dan Feeney from the Jets, linebacker David Long Jr. from Tennessee and tight end Eric Saubert from Denver.

The Dolphins now have confirmed the signings of Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Berrios previously was reported.

Bailey worked out for the Dolphins earlier in the day, and he will replace Thomas Morstead, who is leaving for the Jets after one season.

Bailey played four seasons with New England after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The Patriots released him after suspending him at the end of the 2022 season. Bailey was set to have a $2.115 million guaranteed salary and filed a grievance against the Patriots because suspensions can wipe out guaranteed money.

Bailey, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, was on injured reserve at the time of his suspension.

He averaged 45.9 yards per punt with a 40.9 net in 58 games with the Patriots.