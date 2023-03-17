 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins sign Jake Bailey

  
Published March 17, 2023 12:35 PM
nbc_bfa_ramseytrade_230314
March 14, 2023 04:21 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at Jalen Ramsey reportedly being moved to Miami and how he fits with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have announced six signings today.

Earlier in the day, they signed safety DeShon Elliott from Detroit, offensive lineman Dan Feeney from the Jets, linebacker David Long Jr. from Tennessee and tight end Eric Saubert from Denver.

The Dolphins now have confirmed the signings of Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Berrios previously was reported.

Bailey worked out for the Dolphins earlier in the day, and he will replace Thomas Morstead, who is leaving for the Jets after one season.

Bailey played four seasons with New England after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The Patriots released him after suspending him at the end of the 2022 season. Bailey was set to have a $2.115 million guaranteed salary and filed a grievance against the Patriots because suspensions can wipe out guaranteed money.

Bailey, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, was on injured reserve at the time of his suspension.

He averaged 45.9 yards per punt with a 40.9 net in 58 games with the Patriots.