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ASU WR Jordyn Tyson will do positional work for scouts April 17

  
Published March 24, 2026 05:22 PM

Wide receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson will not work out for teams at Arizona State’s Pro Day this week.

Instead, Tyson will do only positional work for scouts on April 17, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Tyson is projected as a first-round pick — perhaps a top-10 selection — but he has had injury issues that could be of concern for some teams. Tyson tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in 2022 while playing for Colorado.

He sat out most of his first season with the Sun Devils in 2023 after transferring as he worked his way back from the knee surgery.

Tyson had a collarbone injury that kept him out two games in 2024, and last season, he dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The hamstring issue slowed him in his pre-draft training, keeping him out of the Scouting Combine and backing up his Pro Day.

In 2024, he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. In nine games last season, Tyson made 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores.