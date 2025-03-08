 Skip navigation
Dolphins tender CB Kader Kohou

  
March 8, 2025

Cornerback Kader Kohou won’t become an unrestricted free agent in the coming days.

The Dolphins announced on Saturday that they have tendered Kohou a contract as a restricted free agent. It’s the right-of-first-refusal tender, which means that the Dolphins will have a chance to match any offer that Kohou accepts from another club.

If no other team tries to pry Kohou loose, he’ll be set to play out the year for a $3.263 million salary.

Kohou has started 38 of the 47 games that he’s played for Miami over the last three seasons. He has 180 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack.