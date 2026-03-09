 Skip navigation
Dolphins to re-sign TE Greg Dulcich

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:58 PM

The Dolphins have parted ways with a number of veteran players since the arrival of new head coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan in January, but they will be bringing tight end Greg Dulcich back.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Dulcich has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Miami. The pact is worth $3.25 million.

Dulcich signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad after failing to make the Giants last summer and wound up playing in 10 games for the team. He had 26 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown over his final nine appearances and will be back to try to win a role in the offense again this year.

Tight end Julian Hill can be a restricted free agent, but will join Darren Waller as an unrestricted free agent if the Dolphins pass on tendering him. Jalin Conyers also remains on the roster from the 2025 group.