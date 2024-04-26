 Skip navigation
Dolphins tried to trade up for second first-round pick

  
Published April 26, 2024 12:06 PM

The Dolphins didn’t make a trade during the first round of the draft on Thursday night, but it wasn’t because of a lack of interest in a move.

General Manager Chris Grier tabbed edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick and he told reporters a little while later that he didn’t shut his phone off at that point.

“We were sitting there, there were a couple players at the end we were excited for, so we were active even trying to get back in to get another one here in the late first,” Grier said, via a transcript from the team.

Grier didn’t disclose who those players were and they may remain on the board with the second round starting on Friday night. That could make the Dolphins a team to watch for an early move up the board, although their collection of draft assets may make such a move difficult. They have the 55th overall pick, but don’t pick again until No. 158 and that could force them to reach into their 2025 picks if they want to make any big move.