Dolphins, Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways

Vic Fangio will not return to the Dolphins in 2024.

Fangio and Miami have mutually agreed to part ways after one season as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved,” head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. “Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Miami is allowing Fangio out of his contract to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania. Schefter also reports that Fangio is expected to be a top target for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Fangio spent time as a consultant in 2022. It’s been reported that he likely would have been Philadelphia’s choice to replace former coordinator Jonathan Gannon had the organization known Gannon was on track to get the Cardinals’ head coaching job.

The Dolphins finished No. 10 in yards allowed and No. 22 in points allowed in 2023. The club will now need a third defensive coordinator in three seasons under McDaniel.