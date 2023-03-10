 Skip navigation
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Dolphins will exercise Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

  
Published March 10, 2023 09:37 AM
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa's contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

The Dolphins are committing to Tua Tagovailoa through at least the 2024 season.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Dolphins have informed Tagovailoa that they’re picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

That means Tagovailoa will have a guaranteed salary of just over $23 million in 2024.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa excelled in his first season under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the league among qualified players in passer rating (105.5), yards per attempt (8.9), and yards per completion (13.7).

But Tagovailoa missed several games due to concussions. He ended up playing 13 regular-season games, including the last two games of the regular season and Miami’s postseason loss to Buffalo. Tagovailoa reportedly did not clear concussion protocol until Feb. 1 .

Tagovailoa has been working on jiu-jitsu to help him learn to avoid head injuries when falling.

Tagovailoa has compiled a 21-13 record as a starter through three seasons. In 36 total appearances, he’s completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 8,015 yards with 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He’s also rushed for six TDs.