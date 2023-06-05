 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson doesn’t see Jaguars signing DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 5, 2023 06:31 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debate whether free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is asking for too much money, which is why the elite wideout must weigh money vs. the likelihood of winning.

Cross the Jaguars off the list of potential suitors for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said today that he can’t envision Hopkins being added to the mix in Jacksonville.

“At this time, it’s not a reality to bring someone else in,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL in Jacksonville.

Pederson raved about the Jaguars’ current receiving corps, which includes last year’s top two receivers, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, as well as new arrival Calvin Ridley.

Hopkins, who turns 31 tomorrow, doesn’t seem to have as many suitors in free agency as he was hoping for. He’ll sign with someone, but it may be someone paying him a lot less than he’s accustomed to making. And it won’t be the Jaguars.