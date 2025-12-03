Drake Maye is the AFC offensive player of the week

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continued making his MVP case against the Giants on Monday night.

Maye was 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns to help the Patriots to a 33-15 win. It was New England’s 10th straight win and it moved them to 11-2 ahead of their Week 14 bye.

It remains to be seen if Maye will wind up being voted the league’s MVP at the end of the year, but he was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his work against the Giants.

It is the first time that Maye has received that award and his play to this point in the season suggests there will be plenty of other prizes coming his way sooner or later.