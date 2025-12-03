 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye is the AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:06 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continued making his MVP case against the Giants on Monday night.

Maye was 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns to help the Patriots to a 33-15 win. It was New England’s 10th straight win and it moved them to 11-2 ahead of their Week 14 bye.

It remains to be seen if Maye will wind up being voted the league’s MVP at the end of the year, but he was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his work against the Giants.

It is the first time that Maye has received that award and his play to this point in the season suggests there will be plenty of other prizes coming his way sooner or later.