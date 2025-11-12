Drew Brees makes Fox debut with Packers-Giants

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees starts a new job this weekend. In New Jersey.

Via USA Today, Brees will call the Packers-Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

Brees has been paired with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin. It’s unclear where the team fits within the overall Fox hierarchy. Amin and former Fox employee Mark Sanchez were previously the No. 6 team.

Elsewhere for Fox this weekend, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will handle the Bears-Vikings game, Joe Davis and Greg Olson will call Seahawks-Rams (that seems to be the best game on the Fox slate this weekend, but it’s a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff), Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston get 49ers-Cardinals, Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will call Texans-Titans, and Jason Benetti and Brady Quinn will handle Panthers-Falcons.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on loan to NFL Network, for the Commanders-Dolphins game in Madrid.

Perhaps in future weeks, it’ll be more clear where the Amin-Brees team lands in relation to the other five or six groups. The highest would be No. 3.