 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Brees makes Fox debut with Packers-Giants

  
Published November 12, 2025 11:22 AM

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees starts a new job this weekend. In New Jersey.

Via USA Today, Brees will call the Packers-Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

Brees has been paired with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin. It’s unclear where the team fits within the overall Fox hierarchy. Amin and former Fox employee Mark Sanchez were previously the No. 6 team.

Elsewhere for Fox this weekend, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will handle the Bears-Vikings game, Joe Davis and Greg Olson will call Seahawks-Rams (that seems to be the best game on the Fox slate this weekend, but it’s a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff), Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston get 49ers-Cardinals, Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will call Texans-Titans, and Jason Benetti and Brady Quinn will handle Panthers-Falcons.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on loan to NFL Network, for the Commanders-Dolphins game in Madrid.

Perhaps in future weeks, it’ll be more clear where the Amin-Brees team lands in relation to the other five or six groups. The highest would be No. 3.