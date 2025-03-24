DT Leki Fotu agrees to terms with Raiders

Free agent nose tackle Leki Fotu has agreed to terms with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fotu, 26, recently visited the Raiders and Bills last week.

The Cardinals drafted Fotu in the fourth round in 2020, and he spent his first four seasons in Arizona. Fotu started 21 of the 56 games he played for the Cardinals.

He totaled 89 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, three pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Cardinals.

A year ago, Fotu signed with the Jets as a free agent.

He appeared in only two games with one start last season, making three tackles.