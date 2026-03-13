 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to terms with CB Jonathan Jones

  
Published March 12, 2026 08:09 PM

The Eagles have agreed to terms with cornerback Jonathan Jones on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Jones, 32, spent last season with the Commanders after nine seasons with the Patriots.

In 2025, he played 12 games with seven starts, seeing action on 484 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams. Jones totaled 41 tackles, one sack and five pass breakups.

Jones appeared in 132 games, with 71 starts, in his time in New England.

For his career, he has recorded 477 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 62 pass breakups and 10 forced fumbles.