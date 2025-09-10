Eagles like Tank Bigsby’s “natural vision and feel” as a kickoff returner

The NFL saw a dramatic increase in kickoff returns in the first week of action under this year’s revised rules and that change appears to have helped convince the Eagles to trade for running back Tank Bigsby this week.

Bigsby showed a knack for that skill in limited opportunities as a returner with the Jaguars and Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay noted the “increased value” in having a strong returner in the current environment. Clay said that Bigsby’s ability in that area caught his eye on film and that he’s looking forward to working him into the mix with the Eagles.

“As I watch film across the league the last couple years he’s popped up a lot in Jacksonville in terms of those big 40-yard chunk runs,” Clay said, via a transcript from the team. “Being a running back, he has that natural vision and feel when it comes to return the ball. So very excited for anybody that we get on our roster to work with them. But again, it is more just getting him into a place. There’s a lot that happens for a guy that gets traded outside of this building, but to get him into a calm place, get him caught up with everything we want to do here and see his talents excel on Sunday.”

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said in his own press conference that he thinks Bigsby is a “dynamic player” who can help the offense in different ways, but special teams is the likelier way for him to make his mark as long as Saquon Barkley is healthy.