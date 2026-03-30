Eagles, Patriots will have joint practices this summer

The Eagles and Patriots have been linked in trade speculation this offseason, but the two teams have not come together to make a deal this month.

They have been able to agree on something else, however. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that his team will hold joint practices with Mike Vrabel and the Patriots during training camp this summer. Those practices will take place in New England.

Sirianni’s announcement came during a session that also saw him echo General Manager Howie Roseman’s answer to questions about wide receiver A.J. Brown’s status. Roseman said on Sunday that Brown remains on the Eagles’ roster when asked about trading the wideout and Sirianni said the same thing on Monday.

Trading Brown after June 1 would work out better for the Eagles for cap purposes and the Patriots have frequently been cited as a likely landing spot due to their need at the position as well as Brown’s history with Vrabel from Tennessee. If the trade does go down, Sirianni and company will still have a chance to catch up with the receiver in August.