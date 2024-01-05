Eagles rule DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay out

The Eagles won’t have wide receiver DeVonta Smith for Week 18.

Smith hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and the Eagles ruled him out of their final regular season game on Friday. Smith did not take part in practice this week, so there was no surprise about that decision. The Eagles will be playing next week in the Wild Card round, so Smith’s condition will continue to be something to watch moving forward.

The Eagles don’t yet know if they’ll be at home or on the road for that playoff game. A win over the Giants and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders would make them the NFC East champions, but they would go on the road with any other combination of results.

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) practiced a couple of days this week, but he has been ruled out for the fourth straight game. Running back D’Andre Swift (illness) was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Friday and he’s been listed as questionable.