Eagles take one-game lead in NFC East with win over Giants

The Eagles took care of business on Christmas Day, jumping out to an early lead against the Giants, surviving a third-quarter comeback and controlling the fourth quarter to get the divisional win they needed.

With the 33-25 win, the Eagles are now 11-5 and a game ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC East with two games to play.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a tush push touchdown that was his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, a new NFL record for quarterbacks. Hurts also threw a touchdown pass.

But it wasn’t all perfect, as Hurts also struggled at times, and threw a pick-six to Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson that made the game 20-18 at the end of the third quarter. The Eagles have some things to get straightened out before the playoffs, but they did what they needed to do to snap their three-game losing streak.

The loss drops the Giants to 5-10 on the season. They’ve played more competitively over the second half of the season than they did in the first, but this year has still been a disappointment. Today Tommy DeVito was benched for Tyrod Taylor, and it’s unclear who will start at quarterback for the Giants for the last two games of the season. The biggest question facing the Giants is whether Daniel Jones can look like a franchise quarterback in 2024.

But the Eagles have much more pressing concerns, including wrapping up their second straight NFC East title. If they win their next two games, they win the division, and they’ll then get to work on trying to repeat as NFC champions.