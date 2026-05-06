Eagles to promote Adam Berry to assistant GM

The Eagles are moving Adam Berry into a new position in their front office.

NFL Media reports that Berry will be promoted to assistant General Manager. The move comes a short time after Alec Halaby stepped down from the same role in Philadelphia. Jon Ferrari, who recently signed an extension, also has the assistant GM title.

Berry was previously the vice president of football operations and strategy. He joined the Eagles in 2023 after spending 14 years working in finance at Goldman Sachs.

Berry is the twin brother of Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, who spent one year working for the Eagles before being hired in Cleveland in 2020.