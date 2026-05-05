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Eagles extend contracts of Big Dom, assistant G.M. Jon Ferrari

  
Published May 4, 2026 08:15 PM

The post-draft period in Philadelphia has brought some changes to the front office. Assistant G.M. Alec Halaby and senior V.P. Bryce Johnston have left. Two other key employees will be sticking around.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Dom DiSandro a/k/a Big Dom has signed a contract extension. Assistant G.M. Jon Ferrari has also agreed to terms on a new deal.

Ferrari was hired by the Eagles in 2016. He became assistant G.M. in 2022.

DiSandro, who joined the Eagles in 1999, has multiple titles. He’s the senior advisor to the General Manager, chief security officer, and the directer of gameday coaching operations.

Big Dom has become a local legend and national celebrity in recent years. His widespread fame arguably was sparked by a sideline fracas with then-49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in December 2024.

It’s become clear that Big Dom handles many things for the Eagles. As Myles Simmons and I explained it on Monday’s PFT Live, when discussing the news that Steelers receiver DK Metcalf won’t face criminal charges for his December 2025 incident with a fan in Detroit, every team needs a Big Dom — because Big Dom would have gotten to Metcalf before Metcalf had a chance to get to the fan.