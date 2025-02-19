 Skip navigation
Eagles to promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator

  
Published February 19, 2025 02:15 PM

The Eagles are staying in-house to replace Kellen Moore.

Per a report from NFL Media, Philadelphia is promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator.

Patullo, 43, has been with Philadelphia for the last four seasons, having come over from Indianapolis with head coach Nick Sirianni. From 2021-2022, Patullo was the club’s passing game coordinator. The Eagles added associate head coach to his title in 2023.

Patullo was also reportedly a candidate to join Moore with the Saints as offensive coordinator. But with the Eagles, Patullo will call plays. Moore has said he’ll call the offense in New Orleans.

Patullo has also spent time with the Chiefs, Bills, Titans, Jets, and Colts in the pros. He’ll take over an offense that finished No. 7 in points and No. 8 in yards during the regular season, with running back Saquon Barkley rushing for 2,005 yards in 16 games.