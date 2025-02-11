Report: Eagles assistant Kevin Patullo a candidate for Saints’ OC, Eagles’ OC

Now that Kellen Moore officially is the Saints’ head coach, he can begin the process of filling out his staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Eagles associate head coach/pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo will receive “strong consideration” for both the Eagles’ and the Saints’ offensive coordinator jobs. The Eagles need to replace Moore, and Moore worked well with Patullo last season.

Patullo would call plays for the Eagles; Moore has said he will call plays for the Saints.

Patullo has spent the past four seasons in Philadelphia, the first two seasons as the pass game coordinator and the past two as the pass game coordinator/associate head coach.

He also has coached for the Chiefs (2007-08), Bills (2010-12), Titans (2014), Jets (2015-16) and Colts (2018-20). Patullo also has spent five seasons in the college ranks, including as a senior offensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2017.