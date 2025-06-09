 Skip navigation
Elgton Jenkins reports for Packers mandatory minicamp

  
June 9, 2025

While one member of the Packers is on his way out, another is back in the building.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has reported for mandatory minicamp after remaining away from voluntary workouts due to his contract.

Jenkins, 29, is set to move over from guard to center in 2025. But he reportedly would like his contract adjusted to reflect that change.

Under contract through 2026, Jenkins is set to earn $11.7 million and $18.5 million in base salary over the next two seasons, respectively.

While he has reported, Pelissero notes it’s unlikely Jenkins will practice this week.

Jenkins started all 17 games for the first time last season, playing 99 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps. A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins has spent his whole career with the Packers.