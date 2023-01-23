 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eric Studesville to interview with Commanders Monday

  
Published January 23, 2023 05:19 AM
The Commanders’ search for a new offensive coordinator continues on Monday.

The team announced that Dolphins associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville is interviewing with the team.

Studesville has been in Miami since 2017 and has worked for head coaches Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and Mike McDaniel over that span. He also survived a number of regime changes during seven years on the Broncos staff and spent four games as the team’s interim head coach in 2010 after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Washington interviewed Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, former Giants and Browns head coach Pat Shurmur, and their own quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese last week. It’s not known if they’ll be adding other candidates to the list in the coming days.