Ernest Jones “feeling good” as he works his way back from knee surgery

Seahawks middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV underwent knee surgery this offseason.

The knee had affected him the past two seasons, he said, and the clean-up procedure didn’t affect his free agency. He re-signed with the Seahawks on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Jones has taken part in some individual drills in the off-season program, but he is not participating in team drills yet.

“I’m feeling really good,” Jones said Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’m getting back in the mix right now with the guys, so I’m excited. Like I said earlier, I haven’t been able to play by best ball, whether it be the knee or whether it be other circumstances. But I’m excited for this year, truly.”

The Seahawks traded for Jones on Oct. 23, sending linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Titans. Jones totaled 94 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and half a sack in 10 games with Seattle.