 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ernest Jones “feeling good” as he works his way back from knee surgery

  
Published June 5, 2025 06:43 PM

Seahawks middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV underwent knee surgery this offseason.

The knee had affected him the past two seasons, he said, and the clean-up procedure didn’t affect his free agency. He re-signed with the Seahawks on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Jones has taken part in some individual drills in the off-season program, but he is not participating in team drills yet.

“I’m feeling really good,” Jones said Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’m getting back in the mix right now with the guys, so I’m excited. Like I said earlier, I haven’t been able to play by best ball, whether it be the knee or whether it be other circumstances. But I’m excited for this year, truly.”

The Seahawks traded for Jones on Oct. 23, sending linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Titans. Jones totaled 94 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and half a sack in 10 games with Seattle.