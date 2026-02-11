Ernest Jones IV has a two-word message for any and all doubters

It’s probably a good thing that they didn’t let the kids out of school for this.

The Seahawks held their Super Bowl trophy celebration on Wednesday, with various members of the team speaking. And the strongest comments came from linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

While wearing a T-shirt with an image of quarterback Sam Darnold giving a middle finger, Johnny Cash style, here’s what Jones had to say:

“I’m gonna keep it a buck. I’m probably the last person they should have gave the mic to. But we finna turn up, man. First off, I wanna say shout out to [owner] Jody Allen, shout out to [G.M.] John Schneider, for making this all possible, man. Shout out to coach Mike Macdonald for helping us get to this point. Man but also shout out to these badass mutherfuckers who play this game the right way.

“Not only do we have the best defense in the world, we got the best team in the world, and quite frankly, if you got anything to say for my quarterback, you got anything to say for my defense, you got anything to say for my O-line, and you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: Fuck you!”

The Seahawks have embraced any and all negativity, using it as fuel. It was Jones who loudly defended quarterback Sam Darnold after a four-interception showing in a Week 11 loss to the Rams — capping his message with the same two words.

“Sam’s been balling,” Jones said at the time. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam’s had us in every fucking game. So for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault,’ no it’s not. It was plays that defensively we could have made . . . opportunities where we could have gotten better stops. It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback. We’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, fuck you.”

Coincidentally, or not, the Seahawks didn’t lose another game. Over the next 10 wins, Darnold threw a total of four interceptions — and none in the postseason.