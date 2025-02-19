Faced with probation revocation, Pat Mahomes Sr. admits John Rocker squabble was staged

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, created a bit of a stir when video emerged of a squabble with former baseball player John Rocker on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The problem for the elder Mahomes is that he’s currently on probation after a third DWI. The fight arguably violated the terms of his limited freedom.

Unless it wasn’t an actual fight.

Via TMZ.com, Mahomes Sr. told a court last week that the fight was a staged promotion for an April boxing match with Rocker at Barstool’s Rough N’ Rowdy. The contract, Mahomes Sr. showed the court, was signed on January 17.

While it kept Mahomes Sr. out of jail, it exposes the whole thing as a ruse aimed at hyping the fight.

Mahomes Sr. is due to make at least $85,000 for the fight. He could get more depending on the pay-per-view numbers.

And the phony fight on Bourbon Street was part of the effort to bump the numbers. If the fake altercation didn’t present Mahomes with the prospect of real incarceration, the official word would still be that the falsified confrontation was legitimate and genuine.