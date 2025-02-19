 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Faced with probation revocation, Pat Mahomes Sr. admits John Rocker squabble was staged

  
Published February 18, 2025 07:59 PM

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, created a bit of a stir when video emerged of a squabble with former baseball player John Rocker on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The problem for the elder Mahomes is that he’s currently on probation after a third DWI. The fight arguably violated the terms of his limited freedom.

Unless it wasn’t an actual fight.

Via TMZ.com, Mahomes Sr. told a court last week that the fight was a staged promotion for an April boxing match with Rocker at Barstool’s Rough N’ Rowdy. The contract, Mahomes Sr. showed the court, was signed on January 17.

While it kept Mahomes Sr. out of jail, it exposes the whole thing as a ruse aimed at hyping the fight.

Mahomes Sr. is due to make at least $85,000 for the fight. He could get more depending on the pay-per-view numbers.

And the phony fight on Bourbon Street was part of the effort to bump the numbers. If the fake altercation didn’t present Mahomes with the prospect of real incarceration, the official word would still be that the falsified confrontation was legitimate and genuine.