Falcons pull off first-round stunner, draft QB Michael Penix at No. 8

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:08 PM

The Falcons have shocked the world with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Atlanta has selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix as the No. 8 overall pick.

It’s a shock because no one expected Penix to go this high, because no one expected a quarterback to go to Atlanta after they signed Kirk Cousins, and because no one expected Penix to go ahead of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

But it has happened, and Penix will likely spend some time learning on the bench behind Cousins before taking over the starting job in Atlanta for himself.

It’s as big a surprise as we’re going to see tonight: Michael Penix is a Falcon.