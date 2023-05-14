 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Falcons sign Slade Bolden

  
Published May 14, 2023 05:25 PM

The Falcons signed free agent receiver Slade Bolden on Sunday. He posted a photo of the contract signing on his Instagram account.

“God is good! Let’s go to work @atlantafalcons. #RiseUp,” he wrote.

Bolden participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout player.

He was not selected in the 2022 draft after catching 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns in his college career at Alabama. Bolden signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

He went on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a hernia injury after missing the first two preseason games. The Ravens waived him from injured reserve on Oct. 18.

He had remained a free agent since.

The Falcons now have 13 receivers on their roster.