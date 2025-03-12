 Skip navigation
FB Reggie Gilliam agrees to return to Bills

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:16 PM

The Bills are bringing back fullback Reggie Gilliam on a one-year deal, the team announced. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $2 million.

Gilliam, 27, has spent six seasons in Buffalo, playing 650 offensive snaps and 1,495 on special teams.

In 2024, Gilliam made four tackles and had three touches for 7 yards.

He has played 77 games with nine starts in his career, totaling 20 touches for 121 yards and two touchdowns with 15 tackles.

The Bills also announced the agreement with running back Ty Johnson, which was previously reported.