Bills bring back Ty Johnson on a two-year agreement

  
Published March 11, 2025 07:04 PM

The Bills have agreed to terms with running back Ty Johnson, and the two-year deal is worth $5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team’s third-down back returns for a third season in Buffalo.

He played all 17 games, with one start, last season and Johnson saw action on 316 offensive snaps and 113 on special teams. He totaled 59 touches for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2019, and he also has played for the Jets.

In six seasons, Johnson has 390 touches for 2,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.