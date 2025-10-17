 Skip navigation
Former NFL player Larry Williams dies at 62

  
Former NFL player and University of San Francisco athletic director Larry Williams died on Thursday at the age of 62.

Williams was a Browns 10th-round pick in the 1985 draft out of Notre Dame. He played three seasons for Cleveland, one season for New Orleans, and one season for New England, appearing in a total of 61 games with 44 starts.

“Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren,” University of San Francisco president Salvador Aceves wrote in a letter to the school community. “My thoughts and prayers also go to the university’s 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry’s skillful watch.”

Williams died while working out at a gym on the university’s campus. USF did not release the cause of death.

Williams had been USF’s athletic director since July 2022. He previously served as the AD of University of Portland, Marquette, and Akron.