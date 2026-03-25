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Free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon to visit Commanders

  
Published March 25, 2026 05:59 PM

Free agent cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is visiting the Commanders on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The 49ers drafted Witherspoon in the third round in 2017 when current Commanders General Manager Adam Peters was a personnel executive with the team.

Witherspoon, 31, spent four seasons with the 49ers, two with the Steelers and three with the Rams.

In 2025, he started the first two games before injuring his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Titans. Witherspoon returned in Week 13, was inactive in Weeks 15 and 16 and returned to the lineup for three games before re-injuring his shoulder. The second stint on injured reserve ended his season.

He totaled eight tackles, one interception and two passes defensed in six regular-season games.

In his career, Witherspoon has appeared in 96 games with 64 starts and has recorded 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 60 passes defensed and one forced fumble.