Free agent FB Adam Prentice visits Seahawks

The Seahawks hosted fullback Adam Prentice on a free agent visit, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Seattle wants to add a fullback to its roster, and Prentice played for new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last season in New Orleans.

Prentice, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Saints.

He played 25 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 17 games in 2024, making seven starts. Prentice’s only stats came on special teams, where he made seven tackles in 218 snaps.

Prentice began his career with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and then moved to the Saints as a waiver claim after final cuts. He played 623 offensive snaps and 575 special teams snaps in 48 games with the Saints.

Prentice has nine carries for 26 yards and eight catches for 37 yards in those appearances. He’s also been credited with 16 special teams tackles.