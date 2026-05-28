Free agent RB Zamir White works out for Dolphins

Free agent running back Zamir White worked out for the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

White, 26, is expected to work out for other teams, Fowler adds.

White appeared in six games for the Raiders last season and had 12 rushes for 32 yards and four receptions for 24 yards.

The Raiders made White a fourth-round pick in 2022.

In four seasons, he has 198 attempts for 736 yards and two touchdowns in 45 games with nine starts. He has also caught 25 passes for 152 yards.