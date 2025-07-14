FS1 shakeup results in cancellation of shows featuring six former NFL players

FS1 is shaking up its weekday lineup. Which is impacting six former NFL players.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Breakfast Ball, The Facility, and Speak are no more.

Those shows featured Keyshawn Johnson, Mark Schlereth, Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, James Jones, and LeSean McCoy.

The cancellations happened because, per Marchand, the shows “struggled to find a huge audience.”

The rest of the weekday lineup — featuring The Herd and First Things First — will remain. FS1 is expected to develop three new shows to replace the three that were canceled.