PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
G.M. Ryan Poles agrees to contract extension with the Bears

  
Published July 11, 2025 04:07 PM

The Bears signed head coach Ben Johnson to a five-year contract when they hired him earlier this year and General Manager Ryan Poles is now under contract for the same period.

According to multiple reports on Friday, Poles has agreed to an extension that runs through the 2029 season. The move puts him and Johnson on the same timeline as they try to build a winner in Chicago.

One of the biggest factors in that quest will be the development of quarterback Caleb Williams, who Poles selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. Poles acquired that pick in a trade with the Panthers that also brought wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago. Poles spent this offseason building up the offensive line that will protect Williams by acquiring Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman.

Poles worked for the Chiefs before being hired by the Bears in 2022. The Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their head coach that year, but fired him after a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions last year. The hope is that the Poles-Johnson partnership is a more successful one.