Garrett Wilson: Offensive performance is inexcusable

One of the first signs that it was going to be a bad night for the Jets offense came on their second possession on Monday.

After a Chargers punt return touchdown, the Jets put together a drive that moved into Chargers territory but it ended when wide receiver Garrett Wilson was stripped of the ball on the Chargers’ 37-yard-line. The Jets defense would force a punt, but the Jets would fumble again on their next possession and then spend the rest of the night turning the ball over, giving up sacks, committing penalties, dropping passes, and generally falling flat on their faces en route to a 27-6 loss.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak and Wilson said that “something is wrong” if players aren’t “angry” about the way the offense played.

“It’s inexcusable, man, and it’s getting to the point where it’s disappointing,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I hate coming off the field, looking our defense in the eyes and knowing that we have to send them back out there after three-and-out. Them boys are my dogs and they come out and ball. They put us in a great position. It’s time for us to start returning the favor, man. It’s time. We got to figure it out.”

Monday night was bad and the Jets offense has now scored eight touchdowns in eight games this season. That makes their 4-4 record a testament to how well the defense has played for most of the year, but it’s hard to see the team enjoying any sustained success if they remain as anemic as they’ve been on offense.