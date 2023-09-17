Garrett Wilson scores 68-yard TD to pull Jets within 10-7
Published September 17, 2023 05:28 PM
The Jets had 26 yards of offense on their first three drives and trailed 10-0. They needed something, anything to go right.
When in need, go to 17.
Garrett Wilson caught a pass on the run and took it 68 yards for a touchdown. It pulled the Jets within 10-7 with 7:12 left in the second quarter.
Zach Wilson had completed only 1 of four passes for 9 yards before the big play.
Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons walked off gingerly after the series before Wilson’s big play, and he was not on the field for the one-play, 68-yard scoring drive.