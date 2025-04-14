 Skip navigation
Geno Smith feeling young and healthy at 34

  
Published April 14, 2025 01:33 PM

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is 34 years old and heading into his 13th NFL season, but don’t tell him he’s getting older.

Smith said in an interview for the Raiders’ YouTube channel that he’s in great shape, looking good, feeling good and ready for many more years in the NFL.

“I’ve got the six-pack back, feeling stronger than ever, my body’s feeling healthy, I’m ready to go,” Smith said. “I’m 34, I’ll be 35 next year, but I still feel 21.”

Smith said he’s excited to learn from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who was a starting quarterback in the NFL until he was 45 years old. Smith probably doesn’t have another decade of football left in him, but he doesn’t see himself walking away any time soon.