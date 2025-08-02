Get a free copy of Big Shield this weekend

As you may know (and quite possibly may not care), I’ve redirected a portion of my hunt-and-pecking capacity to writing books in recent years. The fifth one is coming on August 19.

And so to justify mentioning that you can pre-order Big Shield right here for as low as 99 cents, I’ll give a copy away this weekend.

The second book out of the first box was up for grabs two weeks ago. This will be the third book from the first box. Signed, sealed, and delivered to the winner.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “8/2/25 Big Shield giveaway.” Throw in your preferred inscription and address.

Later today, I’ll finish the last, final, umpteenth reading of the 385-page manuscript in search of any/all typos or mistakes. (Over/under on typos/errors I’ll miss is 4.5.)

Big Shield explores the potential intersection of gambling, the mob, and professional football. (Not the NFL.) The concept is already generating interest for potential adaptation into a film or a series. (That will inevitably change once they read it.)

But don’t wait for the film and series that undoubtedly will never be made. Click the link and make the order for the 99-cent ebook. Or, if you prefer old-school book reading, the $14.99 print edition.

If you’re on the fence, here’s one of the 81 chapters.