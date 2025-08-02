 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Get a free copy of Big Shield this weekend

  
Published August 2, 2025 11:28 AM

As you may know (and quite possibly may not care), I’ve redirected a portion of my hunt-and-pecking capacity to writing books in recent years. The fifth one is coming on August 19.

And so to justify mentioning that you can pre-order Big Shield right here for as low as 99 cents, I’ll give a copy away this weekend.

The second book out of the first box was up for grabs two weeks ago. This will be the third book from the first box. Signed, sealed, and delivered to the winner.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “8/2/25 Big Shield giveaway.” Throw in your preferred inscription and address.

Later today, I’ll finish the last, final, umpteenth reading of the 385-page manuscript in search of any/all typos or mistakes. (Over/under on typos/errors I’ll miss is 4.5.)

Big Shield explores the potential intersection of gambling, the mob, and professional football. (Not the NFL.) The concept is already generating interest for potential adaptation into a film or a series. (That will inevitably change once they read it.)

But don’t wait for the film and series that undoubtedly will never be made. Click the link and make the order for the 99-cent ebook. Or, if you prefer old-school book reading, the $14.99 print edition.

If you’re on the fence, here’s one of the 81 chapters.