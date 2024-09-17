 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Giants add K Greg Joseph from Lions practice squad

  
The Giants have addressed their kicking situation. Sure, it was two days too late — but it’s better late than never.

The Giants are signing veteran kicker Greg Joseph from the Lions’ practice squad, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

He’s a seven-year veteran, and he spent the past three seasons with the Vikings. He holds the league record for game-winning kicks in a season, with five. He also kicked a Vikings record 61-yard field goal in 2021.

Joseph also has kicked for the Browns, Titans, and Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Joseph signed with the Packers in March. He was released last month.

The Giants ended up without a kicker during Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Graham Gano was added to the injury report on Saturday with a groin issue. He injured a hamstring on the opening kickoff. The Giants went for two after every touchdown (failing each time) and attempted no field goals in a 21-18 loss.