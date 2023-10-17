Giants agree to sign Joshua Miles, Tyre Phillips

The Giants have had a run of injuries in their offensive lineman. On Sunday, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas was inactive with a left hamstring injury, and his replacement, Josh Ezeudu, left with a toe injury, leaving recently signed Justin Pugh to play the majority of snaps there.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) also were inactive.

So, the Giants are signing two offensive linemen Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will sign offensive tackle Joshua Miles to its active roster from the Falcons’ practice squad. Miles was a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals and appeared in 17 games over three seasons with them, but he has only 23 career snaps on offense.

The Giants also are signing offensive guard Tyre Phillips from the Eagles’ practice squad, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Phillips played 12 games with five starts with the Giants last season and was with them in training camp this summer. He joined the Eagles’ practice squad Sept. 4 after the Giants cut him.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2020, Phillips has played 1,172 snaps in the offensive line in 34 games. He has 18 career starts.