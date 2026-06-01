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Giants release LS Zach Triner among their five moves

  
Published June 1, 2026 05:58 PM

The Giants made official their signings of wide receivers Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios, announcing both moves.

In corresponding moves, the Giants placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve and released long snapper Zach Triner.

Olszewski’s torn Achilles on Friday necessitated the workout of three wide receivers on Monday, and the Giants signed two of them. JuJu Smith-Schuster also worked out for the team.

The Giants also announced that offensive lineman Jarrod Gray was granted an exemption as an international player.

Triner’s departure leaves Ben Mann as the only long snapper on the roster as the Giants replace Casey Kreiter, who left this offseason.

Triner appeared in only one game last season, long snapping for the Commanders in Week 13 against the Broncos. He played eight snaps.

He was the Bucs’ long snapper for most of the previous six years.

Triner, 35, played 81 games for the Bucs and has played 85 in his career. He was with the Dolphins for three games in 2024.