Giants sign Cade York to 53-man roster

The Giants are doubling down on kicker options in the wake of Graham Gano’s knee injury.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Friday press conference that the team has signed Cade York off of the Titans practice squad. That move comes a day after the team signed Randy Bullock to their practice squad.

York was a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Browns and he went 24-of-32 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points as a rookie. He struggled in the preseason this summer and landed with the Titans after being cut in Cleveland.

Gano is having surgery on his left knee and will go on injured reserve.