Report: Graham Gano to have knee surgery, Giants to sign Randy Bullock

The Giants are doing more than just taking a look at kickers on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Randy Bullock to their practice squad. Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matthew Wright also worked out for the team.

Bullock is needed because the Giants will not have Graham Gano available for some time. Gano is on the injury report with a left knee injury and Rapoport reports that he will have surgery to address the issue. Gano, who is 11-of-17 on field goals this season, is expected to go on injured reserve.

Bullock was 17-of-20 on field goals and 28-of-28 on extra points for the Titans last season. He went 2-of-3 on extra points in one game with the Giants in 2016.